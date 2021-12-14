Quick Links
Xbox Game Pass has been massively successful since its launch several years ago.
Offering 100s of Xbox games to download and play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee, it's a no-brainer for most console owners.
Thankfully, PC gamers also have their own version - PC Game Pass. And, if you own a PC as well as an Xbox, you can get both, along with Cloud Gaming and other benefits, for a single monthly payment too.
Here then is everything you need to know about PC Game Pass.
What is PC Game Pass?
PC Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that offers a library of full games to download and play on your machine without any further fees.
The list of games is curated and updated each month, with some added and some less popular titles being removed. You just need to download the ones on offer and play as much as you like - as if you bought the game outright yourself.
The PC version of the service is exclusive to gamers running Windows 10 or Windows 11.
It is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes over 400 Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. You also get access to Xbox's Cloud Gaming service to stream games on mobile devices, PC and Xbox consoles, EA Play and Xbox Live Gold.
How much does PC Game Pass cost?
In the UK, PC Game Pass costs £7.99 per month. It is $9.99 per month in the US.
New subscribers can get the first month for just £1 / $1.
If you also own an Xbox console or want to play cloud games on your mobile device, you might find that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a much better deal. It costs £10.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 per month in the US.
Minimum specs for PC Game Pass
As you'd expect from playing such a wide range of games there are some minimum spec requirements to ensure things run smoothly. Microsoft recommends your machine meets these specs:
- OS: Windows 10/11, version 22H1 or higher
- Processor: Intel Core i5; AMD Ryzen 5. Quad-core or higher.
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050; AMD Radeon RX 560
- Memory: 8GB RAM, 3GB VRAM
- Storage: 150GB
- DirectX: DirectX 12 API
- Monitor: 1080p
What games are available as part of PC Game Pass?
There will always be over 400 games available for the PC gaming community. The list includes all new Xbox Studios titles on the day of their release.
Some of them also appear in our best PC games to buy round-up, showing just how good a deal Game Pass is.
PC Games Pass games list (as of 13 February 2023):
- 7 Days to Die (Game Preview)
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out **
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien: Isolation
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anthem **
- Anvil: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Arx Fatalis
- Ask Dusk Falls
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart - coming 21 February 2023
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield 1 Revolution **
- Battlefield 3 Premium Edition **
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition **
- Battlefield 2042 **
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 **
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edtiion**
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition **
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege (Game Preview) - leaving 15 February 2023
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered **
- Chained Echoes
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines - Windows 10 Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- Clustertruck
- Coffee Talk
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection **
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Cooking Simulator
- Coral Island (Game Preview)
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- CrossfireX - leaving 15 February 2023
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis **
- Crysis 2 Maximum Edition **
- Crysis 3 **
- Dragaronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Dragaronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of Tentacle Remastered
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space **
- Dead Space 2 **
- Dead Space 3 **
- Death Stranding
- Death's Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5 **
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Dragon Age II **
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition **
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition **
- Dragon Ball Fighterz
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Dungeon Keeper **
- Dungeon Keeper 2 **
- Dyson Sphere Program (Game Preview)
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Europa Universalis IV: Microsoft Store Edition
- Everspace 2 (Game Preview)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Eville
- Exapunks
- Exo One
- Expeditions: Rome
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 5
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe **
- FIFA 21 **
- FIFA 22 **
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Frostpunk
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir: Windows Edition
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore (Game Preview)
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- Grid Legends **
- Grim Fandango
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Infinite (Campaign)
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Her Story
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High on Life
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax - leaving 15 February 2023
- Injustice 2 - Standard Edition
- Inkulinati (Game Preview)
- Inside
- It Takes Two **
- Jade Empire: Special Edition **
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lapin (Game Preview)
- Last Call BBS
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Lighting Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random **
- Madden NFL 21 **
- Madden NFL 22 **
- Madden NFL 23 **
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect **
- Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition **
- Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition **
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition **
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition **
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne **
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest **
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition
- Minecraft Preview
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge **
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst **
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord - coming 14 February 2023
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint - Standard Edition
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition **
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition **
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered **
- Need for Speed Most Wanted **
- Need for Speed Payback - Deluxe Edition **
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition **
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Offworld Trading Company
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus Magnum
- Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Panzer Corps 2
- Paradise Killer
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
- Peggle **
- Peggle Nights **
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare **
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition**
- Plants vs Zombies: Game of the Year Edition **
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition **
- Populous **
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods **
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Quake 4
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Recompile - leaving 15 February 2023
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest (Game Preview)
- Rocket Arena **
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
- Scorn
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Solitude **
- Sea of Thieves
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - coming 16 February 2023
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shredders
- Signalis
- Signs of the Sojourner
- SimCity 2000: Special Edition **
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition **
- SimCity: Complete Edition **
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Skul: They Hero Slayer - leaving 15 February 2023
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma
- Somerville
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiderheck
- Spore **
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order **
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition **
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition **
- Star Wars: Squadrons **
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3 **
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teamfight Tactics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1 - 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - Chicken Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom - leaving 15 February 2023
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Riftbreaker
- The Saboteur **
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack **
- The Sims 4 EA Play Edition **
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Season 1
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 **
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Simulator
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3: Standard Edition
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel **
- Unravel Two **
- Unsouled
- Valheim (Game Preview)
- Valorant
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Collosus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakua 3 Remastered
- Yakua 4 Remastered
- Yakua 5 Remastered
- Yakua 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
** available with EA Play membership only as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.