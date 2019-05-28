A special edition Fortnite Xbox One S is on the horizon, if these leaked pictures are any indication.

They show a 1TB Xbox One S in a new purple colour scheme - called "gradiant purple - and a matching, shiny purple Xbox One wireless controller.

Also included in the box will be a copy of the game, plus a new Fortnite skin: Dark Vertex - which is also purple, hence the console colour. You will also get 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in-game as part of the overall bundle.

1/5 WinFuture

The images were obtained by WinFuture, which also claims that the new bundle's price will be €299.90 in mainland Europe. No US or UK price has been revealed or rumoured as yet.

It's not the first Fortnite bundle on offer as you can buy a pack that includes the same amount of V-Bucks and different skin: the Eon cosmetic set. However, this is the first where the console theme matches the content. The other included just the standard white 1TB Xbox One S.

With E3 2019 only two weeks away, we expect more console variants to be announced. Especially from Xbox, with the company previously unveiling a Minecraft Xbox One S designed to look like the game's trademark blocks.

Just don't expect a special edition PS4 at the show - PlayStation is not attending this year.