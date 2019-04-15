  This is what the upcoming no-disc Xbox One S All Digital looks like

We knew that a new disc-free Xbox One would be launching soon and was codenamed as Xbox Maverick, but we didn't really have any more details than that. However, a marketing image has now leaked and yes - it looks like an Xbox One with no slot in the front whatsoever.

We also now know some crucial information about the new console courtesy of WinFuture. It will be known as Xbox One S All Digital, which we think is slightly confusing branding. It does look like an Xbox One S, but there's bound to be a bit of confusion between the versions.

There's also a 7 May launch date and it'll cost 229 Euros. That probably means a £199 UK price point which sets it at a more expensive point than the Xbox One S which is currently available on Amazon UK for £179 - maybe it'll be discounted quickly. A straight US conversion is $259 USD but again we think it'll be cheaper than that - maybe $229 USD.

Microsoft is holding an Inside Xbox event tomorrow, 16 April so we might get confirmation of the new hardware then - it's set for 2pm PT, 5pm ET, 10pm BST.

Microsoft is still working on its xCloud game streaming service, which we expect to hear more about later in the year - but owners of the new console will be able to download games from the Xbox Store and use Xbox Game Pass.

There remains a lot of talk about the Xbox Two (Project Scarlett) over recent months, with a potential E3 2019 unveiling and 2020 launch both touted.