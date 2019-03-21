The Xbox One S All-Digital edition console will reportedly be released on 7 May.

Leaked documents obtained by Windows Central revealed the on-sale date, with the new, disc-less version of the Xbox One S being released in all global markets simultaneously.

In addition, the site claims to have seen official images of the machine, including a box shot, and has recreated them in Photoshop to protect its sources. If accurate, they show a white device that looks very much like a conventional Xbox One S, expect a lot smaller and without the disc drive, of course.

The name "Xbox One S All-digital" can be seen clearly on the front of the box, which complies with an earlier rumour.

The release date also matches previous speculation, with an unveiling still likely to happen in April and a pre-order period to take place up to the second week of May.

According to Windows Central, the new Xbox One will come with a 1TB hard drive and Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft - all of which bundled as digital download codes.

It is not known whether there will be any promotions on a Xbox Game Pass subscription. Xbox Game Pass will be a key feature for the All-digital edition considering it offers more than 200 games for one monthly free.

Pricing for the console is also still unknown at present.