There has been a lot of talk about the Xbox Two (Project Scarlett) in recent times, with a potential E3 2019 unveiling and 2020 launch both touted, but we'll actually see a new Xbox console before then.

A new version of the Xbox One S without a disc tray will reportedly be launched soon, even as soon as next month.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, formerly known as Project Maverick, will be available for pre-order in April, claims Windows Central and its sources. It could then ship in May.

There are no indications on price yet, but it will undoubtedly be cheaper than the existing Xbox One S - which is currently available on Amazon UK for £179.

Although it won't support physical media, gamers will be able to access thousands of games available to download through the Xbox Store. And it will offer Xbox Game Pass, Xbox's all-you-can-eat games service that provides 100s of games for one monthly fee.

In addition, Microsoft is still preparing its Project xCloud game streaming service, which will be able to stream games to PCs, consoles and mobile devices.

Microsoft should start trials of Project xCloud later this year. We suspect a disc-less Xbox One S would be a great showcase for the service.