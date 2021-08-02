Each month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download a selection of free games. Here are the free games for the coming month.

Each month, Xbox gamers can download and play a couple of free games as part of an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Xbox Live Gold is more than just free games though. It also gives Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S and even original Xbox One owners the chance to play multiplayer games online and discounts on many digital games on the Xbox Store.

Membership in the UK usually costs £17.99 for three-months or £49.99 for a whole year's membership when paid up front. Alternatively, you can choose to pay monthly for £6.99 a month.

In our opinion though, the best way to subscribe is through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For just £10.99 per month, you get Xbox Live Gold membership, Xbox Game Pass with access to over 300 games to download and play, EA Play, Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, plus Xbox Game Pass for PC with more than 200 Windows 10 titles.

Free Xbox Games with Gold list for January 2023:

Iris Fall

Available 1 to 31 January 2022

Iris Fall is a heavily-stylised puzzle adventure game that uses light and shadows to present its challenges. Perhaps its more intriguing draw is that it tells a story with zero dialogue, so you unravel it as you go - much like the Monument Valley games on mobile. Nice.

Autonauts

Available 16 January to 15 February 2022

Autonauts combines crafting and simulation with coding to provide a different kind of gameplay style. For example, once building robots, you can have them learn to perform the more menial tasks so you can concentrate on something else. Wish we had something like that at Pocket-lint.

Note, Xbox has opted to cease the inclusion of backward compatible games to the Games with Gold line-up.

Of last month's free games, Bladed Fury will still be available for download until 15 January 2023.