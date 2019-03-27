Xbox Games with Gold free Xbox One games list for April 2019

Every month, Xbox One gamers can download and play a selection of free games, as long as they subscribe to Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox Live Gold is more than just free games though. It also gives Xbox One X, Xbox One S or even original Xbox One owners the chance to play their games online and discounts on many digital games on the Xbox Store.

Membership in the UK usually costs £14.99 for three-months, £29.99 for six and £39.99 for a whole year's membership when paid up front.

Alternatively, you can choose to pay monthly for £5.99 a month.

Here is the free Xbox Games with Gold line-up for April 2019:

Available 1 to 30 April 2019

Sort of Mass Effect-lite, The Technomancer is an RPG in the mold of Bioware sci-fi adventures but on a lower budget. It's still an interesting, deep experience however, with some clever cyberpunk-inspired moves and missions.

Available 16 April to 15 May 2019

Essentially a remake of the 1999 classic action adventure, Outcast, this version remasters the graphics superbly, giving it fresh life for the current console generation. It certainly adds to the sci-fi feel of this month's Xbox Games with Gold line-up.

Available 1 to 15 April 2019

This original Xbox title is one of our favourite Star Wars games of all time and, in our opinion, a better multiplayer skirmish game that the more recent Battlefront releases from EA. Its third-person combat just feels right and well balanced for newcomers and old.

Available 16 to 30 April 2019

GRAW 2, as it is often called, is a classic strategy shooter that offers more than many dumber first-person shooters around today. It's an Xbox 360 game that has been resurrected through backward compatibility.

The latter two games are also available for Xbox 360 owners who have Xbox Live Gold membership. Xbox One Games with Gold still offers last month's Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 as well - which is available until 15 April.