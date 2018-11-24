The Xbox One X is the world's most powerful games console, with 4K 60fps gaming and has one of the best integrated 4K Blu-ray players around. Now it is available under £400 in one of the biggest price drops yet.

Thanks to the Black Friday sales, Amazon has Xbox One X consoles in white or black available for as little as £359.99 - including one offer that comes with two games for that price.

You can get the Xbox One X with Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 for £359.99 from Amazon UK.

Alternatively, you can opt for a bundle with three-months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold for the same £379.99. That gives you access to hundreds of games to download and play from the get-go.

For just £20 more, you can also get a white Xbox One X with the same deal on Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, plus Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76. It is now £399.99 on Amazon UK.

If you don't have a 4K TV and want to save some cash, there are great offers on the 1TB version of the Xbox One S too.

For example, the Xbox One S with the full version of Forza Horizon 4 is only £169.99 on Amazon.

Add Forza Horizon 4 and Spyro Trilogy Reignited and you only have to pay a little more: £199.99.

We also have a whole stack of other amazing Xbox One offers in our Black Friday deals round-up here.

For US Black Friday deals, head here.