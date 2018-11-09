Get Crackdown on Xbox One for free right now

Crackdown, the 11-year-old Xbox 360 game that will soon spawn a second sequel, is available to download for free on Xbox One.

Available as part of the Xbox One's backward compatibility feature, the game's price has mysteriously dropped without any kind of fanfare or announcement.

It isn't part of November's Xbox Games with Gold free line-up, which includes Battlefield 1, Victor Vran and the original Assassin's Creed instead.

What is most likely is that it is part of the celebrations planned for the company's XO18 event in Mexico this weekend. Xbox boss Phil Spencer is expected to provide an update on Crackdown 3 and could well be set to give every Xbox One owner a "free copy of Crackdown".

But you don't have to wait as you can download it now.

The original Crackdown was rather groundbreaking for its time. The open world, sci-fi sandbox shooter came out in 2007 for the Xbox 360 and features two-player online co-op play.

Its latest sequel will be coming out February 2019 after numerous delays - having originally been planned for a 2016 release. We expect to find out more information on the game and its exact street date at the XO18 event in the coming days.