  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox working on game controllers for your smartphone ahead of Project xCloud

|
Windows Central Xbox working on game controllers for your smartphone ahead of Project xCloud
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

- Research paper created

- Could be for Project xCloud

Microsoft is researching the possibility of releasing Xbox style controllers for smartphones and tablets.

With its cloud gaming service, Project xCloud, planned for beta launch next year, the company has come to the conclusion that touchscreen controls are not ideal when it comes to triple-A console-like gaming.

The service is expected to be available for multiple devices, including phones and tablets, so those wanting a better experience will be seeking better input solutions. You can't be expected to play Red Dead Redemption 2 or the like using on-screen buttons. Even a standard Bluetooth controller adds lag and considering latency is already an issue to overcome for a successful cloud gaming service, you don't want to add extra timing issues through the controls.

That's why Microsoft has created a research paper looking into the possibility of creating its own gamepads for mobile gaming.

It cites the Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Cons as fine examples of how attachable accessories can work well: "Mobile gaming devices like the Sony PlayStation Portable and Nintendo's DS and Switch are dedicated mobile gaming platforms which overcome these limitations via physical controls. The success of the Switch is testament to the value of mobile gaming with physical controls," it says in the paper, as reported by Windows Central.

Windows CentralXbox working on game controllers for your smartphone ahead of Project xCloud image 2

The controllers pictured are dummies created through 3D printing but show how they could work.

Even without a cloud gaming platform, such as Project xCloud, many would welcome new, dedicated controllers from one of the best gaming companies in the business - especially with the rise of gaming-centric smartphones, such as the Honor Play, Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG Phone.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments