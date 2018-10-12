The next major dashboard update for Xbox One is now available.

Called the Xbox One October 2018 update, it brings new Xbox Live Avatars, Dolby Vision support for Netflix, and an Alexa skill to control your console with an Echo device. The video above explains everything new, but we've also got a quick summary of the biggest changes below.

The update brings new Xbox Live Avatars that have been in testing for a year.

They will appear all across Xbox One, including on your profile, as well as the profile pages of anyone who has made an avatars. You’ll also see Avatars on activity feed posts, friend blocks on the Home screen, gamerscore leaderboards, club headers, profile comparisons, etc.

The Avatar Editor lets you choose from a wide range of body types and clothes, while the new Avatar Store lets you obtain more Avatar items, including licensed designs from Halo, Gears of War, and more. The store will update with new content every month. If you prefer your Xbox Original Avatar, the Xbox Avatar Editor lets you to compare and choose which version of the avatar you want.

The Xbox Skill for Cortana and Alexa is now available in the US, allowing you to use your voice to navigate and interact with Xbox (either through Cortana devices or Alexa devices). For example, if you have the Xbox skill enabled on your Echo, say, “Alexa, launch Forza Horizon 4,” and then it will automatically turn on your console, sign you in, and launch the game.

You can power on/off the console, adjust volume, launch games and apps, start and stop broadcasts, capture screenshots, and more. To set up Alexa, say, “Alexa, open Xbox”. To set up Cortana, say, “Hey Cortana, open Xbox”.

Dolby Vision HDR video streaming support has arrived for premium Netflix subscribers. If you have a TV that supports the latest version of Dolby Vision and an Xbox One S or Xbox One X, navigate to Settings on your console. Then, go to Display and sound > Video output > Video modes > Allow Dolby Vision. And that's it! You're ready to experience Dolby Vision on Netflix via your Xbox.

The Xbox One October 2018 update is available immediately for all Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles.

Go here to learn about how to update your Xbox console. If your console is set to receive automatic updates, it will check to see whether any updates are available. These updates will downloaded and install when the console isn’t in use.