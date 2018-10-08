Xbox boss Phil Spencer teased a couple of things during the Microsoft press conference at E3 in Los Angeles earlier this year: at least one new Xbox games console to ultimately replace the Xbox One and a cloud gaming platform.

Now the company has revealed more details on the latter.

Project xCloud is in development. It is a streaming platform, much like PlayStation Now, that hosts games remotely, sending you the video of the on-screen action over the internet, while your controller movements are sent in the other direction.

Where Microsoft thinks it has an advantage over PlayStation Now and similar services, such as Nvidia's GeForce Now, is in the catalogue of games it claims will be compatible and the low latency response times that are vital for gaming.

Latency - the amount of time between a button press and the action being registered on screen - is vital for gaming. It is also the biggest criticism of cloud gaming platforms to date.

Indeed, Sony even decided to add the ability to download many of the games it offers through PS Now, so you can play them offline as part of the same subscription. It is thought that feature was added to address some of the latency quibbles put forward by members.

Project xCloud uses Microsoft's Azure cloud network to help reduce latency, plus other technological advancements we are yet to discover.

Microsoft is also keen to ensure its service works across multiple platforms, such as tablets, phones, as well as smart TVs. That way it can provide Xbox gaming wherever you have an internet connection rather than just in the same room as a conventional console.

It also vows to make older and future Xbox games compatible with wireless controllers connected to such devices or even touchscreen inputs.

We should find out more in the near future, as Xbox plans to start public trials of the service next year.