When it comes time to leave Vault 76, Microsoft thinks you should do it in style, with a white 1TB Xbox One X console.

Microsoft has announced a new bundle that includes a white 1TB Xbox One X with Fallout 76 and early access to the game through the Xbox Beta program. Pre-orders for this "Xbox One X Robot White Special Edition Fallout 76" bundle are available now and cost $500. They're scheduled to start shipping on 16 November. You can only order it online from Microsoft or get it at GameStop in the US.

In other words, you can't finance the bundle through the new Xbox All Access subscription service, as that initiative requires you to go into a Microsoft Store and submit a credit check. However, you do get one-month free trials of Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, as well as the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller (White Special Edition), which costs $150 if you want to order another one, separately.

The Xbox One X is all powerful, capable of running true 4K gaming at up to 60fps, which you won't get from the Xbox One S. If you'd like to learn more about the console, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here. We also have Fallout 76 coverage for those of you more interested in that.