PUBG 1.0 will hit Xbox One in September with its own controller

- No word yet on UK pricing or availability for controller

PUBG Corporation and Microsoft have announced the 1.0 version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will arrive on 4 September for Xbox One.

Keep in mind the battle royale shooter technically hit the console nine months ago through the Xbox Game Preview program. Now, while at Gamescom 2018, Microsoft has confirmed that the battle royale game has progressed from early-access beta to a final release. The 1.0 launch will bring a smaller Sanhok map, War Mode, new weapons, and more. 

But that's not all: Microsoft is also announcing a PUBG limited edition Xbox One controller that features new trigger grips and a camo design. It’ll also come with a matching PUBG DLC. The controller, which is available to pre-order now, will launch on 30 October for $69.99.

If you’ve been playing the preview version of PUBG on Xbox One, the 1.0 version will transfer over your achievements. You can also purchase in-game currency to spend on cosmetic items and the new Event Pass

