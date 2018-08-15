Check out this trendy translucent Xbox Wireless Controller

Two new Xbox controllers are available to pre-order from the Microsoft Store. In addition to a sleek blue and black edition for £60/$65, there's also a super-looking translucent version - the Phantom Black Special Edition - which is also available now and will ship on 11 September.

The black translucent top of the controller fades into champagne gold at the bottom (also the colour of the D-pad) while there are textured grips on the rear. We're not sure about the gold if we're honest, but the black looks fantastic and we can't wait to see it up close.

The grey and blue controller could do with a better name but it will ship to retailers in the US and Canada on September 25 and to retailers worldwide on 9 October. The new Xbox Adaptive Controller is also set to hit stores next month.

After revealing during E3 2018 that new games consoles are in development, we doubt there will be any update on the Xbox Two as the new machine is unlikely to be with us before 2020, after all. Instead, we will be treated to the announcement of new Xbox One console bundles - most likely involving the Xbox One X. But we might see the launch of the much-rumoured Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Controller.

Pocket-lint will be at Gamescom 2018 next week to bring you more on all the Xbox One news, plus the other games announcements and hands-on from the show.