After revealing during E3 2018 that new games consoles are in development, you might be wondering what Xbox has up its sleeve for Gamescom next month.

Sadly, we doubt there will be any update on the new machines' the Xbox Two isn't even tipped to appear before 2020, after all. Instead, we will be treated to the announcement of new Xbox One console bundles - most likely involving the Xbox One X. And, more excitingly, we might see the launch of the much-rumoured Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Controller.

The games giant has announced that it will be hosting a livestream from its Gamescom booth on the first day of the show. It will start at 3.30pm BST on Tuesday 21 August.

During that stream, titled Inside Xbox, it will reveal "lots of news, new Xbox One bundles and accessories, and features on upcoming titles", plus "even a few surprises".

It will also be hosting a special Gamescom FanFest in Cologne during the show. It will take place on the Rhein River in the evening of Thursday 23 August. You should track #XboxFanFest on Twitter if you are interesting in attending.

Pocket-lint will be at Gamescom 2018 for the week to bring you more on all the Xbox One news, plus the other games announcements and hands-on from the show.