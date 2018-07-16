Get £190 off an Xbox One S 1TB with three games and extra Minecraft controller

If you have been after an Xbox One at a discount, it'll be unlikely you'll get a better deal than this.

As part of Amazon Prime Day, from midday Monday 16 July to end of play Tuesday 17 July, you can get yourself a 1TB Xbox One S for just £199.99. What's more, that price also includes Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, an extra wireless controller in the style of a Minecraft Creeper and a vertical stand for the console.

That's a whopping £190 off the usual price.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial period and cancel at any time.

Usually, it's £79 a year but you get unlimited access to numerous benefits, including free next-day (even same-day) delivery on thousands of items, Prime Video streaming and Twitch Prime. Find out more here.

The Xbox One S is capable of playing games at a maximum of 1080p but can play 4K Blu-rays with HDR, so is a great upgrade to conventional Blu-ray deck as well as one of the best games consoles around. It can also access Netflix in 4K and Amazon Video, so is a fantastic media machine for the whole family too.

The extra Minecraft controller available as part of the deal is one of our favourites.

There are plenty of other games deals available throughout Amazon Prime Day, which you can see here.

And you can follow our extensive round-up for other deals in tech and much more here.