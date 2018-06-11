Phil Spencer confirms next generation Xbox is in development

Xbox chief Phil Spencer teased a new Xbox console during Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference, claiming that the "next Xbox" is in development.

The company has only recently released the "world's most powerful console" in the shape of the 4K HDR-enabled Xbox One X. However, with many rumours of a PlayStation 5 to be released in the next couple of years, Spencer was keen to stress that the Xbox One is also to be replaced in the near(ish) future.

What it might be and what spec is planned for the next generation machine is anyone's guess at this moment. There's one thing that we can be sure of, Xbox will continue with the name, erm, Xbox.

Also hinted at during the press event is a new cloud gaming service from Xbox. Spencer revealed that Microsoft is working on cloud streaming technology to bring console-style games to multiple platforms - including mobile.

Sony already has a similar service, PS Now, but is in the process of reducing the amount of platforms it is available on, rather than expand its reach.

We are still to be convinced that cloud game streaming is a viable service, considering many, such as OnLive, have fallen by the wayside in recent years. But clearly Microsoft thinks there is still something on it.