Alexa and Google Assistant voice control spotted on Xbox One

Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart assistants could soon be arriving on the Xbox One, after an image allegedly from an insider build of a future software update - shared by Windows Central - shows the option of enabling digital assistants on the console.

The Xbox One already offers Microsoft Cortana support, as long as you have the Kinect camera connected to hear your voice, but the capabilities of Microsoft's digital assistant are limited. Amazon Alexa is available through Windows 10, so for Microsoft to add it to the Xbox as well may not necessarily be a huge surprise.

However adding Google Assistant as well would give users numerous ways to interact with their console. Once you enable the digital assistants feature on the Xbox One, you're directed to a page to install the Xbox skills app for both Alexa and Google Assistant platforms to allow it to be controlled. You will presumably still need an accessory connected to the Xbox to support voice control, which could be an Amazon Echo or Google Home device. You may also be able to issue commands through a smartphone with either of the Assistants built-in, we can only speculate for now.

It's not clear if both digital assistants will only be able to control various aspects of the console, such as opening various apps, playing music or interacting with friends, or if they will turn the Xbox One into a smart hub that can then control any other smart home products you have around the home.