Xbox Adaptative Controller official, designed for gamers with limited mobility

Following an image leak a couple of days ago showing an Xbox controller with a new and unusual design, Microsoft has formally announced at E3 that it is the Xbox Adaptive Controller and has been designed for gamers with limited mobility.

Microsoft has worked with various charities and community groups, as well as disabled gamers, when designing to the controller to come up with the perfect design to help open up gaming to even more people. The Adaptive Controller is plug-and-play and features two large buttons. These can be programmed within the Xbox Accessories app to function as any of the standard Xbox controller's inputs.

Elsewhere on the controller is a regular D-pad, menu buttons and a 3.5mm headphone output. All other connections and ports on the controller are for external controllers to be connected. Examples include PDP’s One-Handed Joystick for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Logitech’s Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, and Quadstick’s Game Controller. Other supported manufacturers can be found here.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller will launch later this year and will be available exclusively through the official Microsoft store for $99.99.