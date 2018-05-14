New Xbox One controller to be launched at E3 2018, leaked picture reveals

Although Sony has confirmed that it will not be unveiling any new hardware at E3 2018, PS5 or otherwise, Microsoft has at least one device up its sleeve.

A leaked image has appeared online (posted by Twitter user @h0x0d) that shows a new, rather different game controller.

The new Xbox One controller has a D-Pad and enlarged A and B buttons. There is also a three LED strip, much like the new version of the Xbox Elite Controller, as leaked back in January.

It could be that the all-new Elite Controller could launch at this year's show as well.

Back to the anonymous rectangular device and it seems that it has been designed for those with accessibility problems, who will appreciated the larger action buttons and simple style.

According to reports, those buttons can also be programmed, so the gamepad could be used for a number of other functions, not just gaming.

It will be compatible with Windows 10 too, we expect.

Microsoft is likely to formally announce it during the company's Xbox Media Briefing on Sunday 10 June. It starts at 1pm locally in Los Angeles, so you'll be able to watch it online from 9pm in the UK. We'll have full streaming details closer the date.

In the meantime, you can check out our rolling E3 2018 coverage here, including all the games that should be there: E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect.