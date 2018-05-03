Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own

We were thrilled when Microsoft announced that it was bringing original Xbox games to its Xbox One backward compatibility list. And we've thoroughly enjoyed playing old school titles, such as Crimson Skies and Ninja Gaiden Black ever since.

However, it turns out there's an even better way to play them. The Hyperkin Duke is an Xbox One controller modelled exactly like the original Xbox control pad that accompanied Microsoft's first console in the early 2000s.

It was replaced in later versions of the original Xbox, by a smaller, slimmer Xbox Controller S, but the "Duke" is the classic we fondly remember most.

This new version will also work with Windows 10 PCs and comes cabled only - with a 9ft detachable lead. There is a 3.5mm headset jack plus Option and View buttons to make it work with the Xbox One properly.

What's rather cool is that the central Xbox button animates when the Xbox starts up. It plays the original Xbox startup sequence.

All the current Xbox One bumpers are included, but you also get the original button layout - including the white and black buttons. In this case they mirror the bumpers themselves.

The Hyperkin Duke controller will be available in the UK from 8 May priced at £69.99 at FunstockRetro and Amazon.co.uk. Pre-orders are open now.