Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2

We might have only recently seen the launch of Xbox One X and it is far from fulfilling its potential yet, but there are already rumours of its replacement flying around.

Xbox Two, as some are calling it, is likely a long way off. Here though is a stack of rumoured information about Microsoft's prospective follow-up to the Xbox One.

We also chuck in some of our own thoughts based on more than 30 years experience in the games industry and will continually update as and when new rumours and leaks become available.

As the console is technically a long way from release or even confirmation, we can only speculate on the internal hardware.

Recent reports have suggested that, thanks to AMD’s component roadmap, it is not unreasonable to surmise what the Xbox Two could have in the way of spec. And when it might appear.

As part of its feasibility study on the PlayStation 5, Eurogamer suggested that, like Sony’s next console, the Xbox Two could come with new AMD architecture. That’s a safe bet considering AMD was also the chip partner for Xbox One (check out our Xbox One S review) and Xbox 360.

And with that in mind, it is easy to conclude that the next generation of consoles will employ the next wave of AMD CPU and GPU chipsets, Xbox Two included.

According to AMD's own roadmap, that will likely include 7nm+ CPU and GPU architecture which, itself, will be available around 2020.

In short, while the Xbox One X is capable of native 4K at 60fps in certain cases, the Xbox Two will be 4K 60fps as standard. There's no reason to think otherwise.

In terms of its feature set it is hard to see beyond the capabilities of the current Xbox One X.

For sure, it will play games with a far greater level of graphical fidelity and scope, but the main leaps will be enforced by third-parties. Are we likely to see massive technological leaps for Netflix and Amazon Video, for example? We doubt it.

It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that Microsoft will look to adopt its Cortana voice assistant in more user-friendly fashion. And the Xbox Two could and should be the hub of a smart home. It might even be compatible with Alexa and/or Google Assistant, although that really depends on how far Microsoft manages to take Cortana in the interim.

One thing we're sure of is that the next-gen console will have a much larger hard drive: 2TB at least. The graphically intensive Xbox Two games will require a lot of storage space.

And we also expect Xbox to continue with backward compatibility, considering it has proved so popular on Xbox One.

As revealed above, thanks to the AMD roadmap, the window for the Xbox Two is suggested to appear any time from 2020 and on. Considering the Xbox One itself originally came out in 2013 - around four-and-a-half years ago - and the Xbox One X only appeared late last year, Microsoft will be in no rush to replace it.

If anything, we think the Xbox Two is more likely to be announced in 2020 or, even, 2021 and hit stores a year later. Don't hold your breath, basically.

The only indication of price is the tag slapped on the Xbox One X when it first launched.

That was around £430, so the Xbox Two will be around that or over for sure.

