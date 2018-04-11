PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Live Gold members will be able to play PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds for free the weekend after next.

From 12.01am PDT (8.01am BST) on Thursday 19 April to 11.59pm PDT Sunday 22 April (7.59am BST Monday 23 April), the currently available Xbox Game Preview version of the game will be a free download on the Store and all modes will be accessible.

That means, if you own an Xbox One, you can play all multiplayer modes, including solo, duos and squads, as much as you like during the free trial period. Any Battle Points you earn in play will carry over if you decide to purchase the game afterwards.

PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds, or PUBG as it is most often called, is a hugely successful battle royale game that was originally released for PC. It has since made its way onto Xbox One and, recently, mobile platforms.

In it, players must battle across large landscapes, eliminating each other until just one remains. The fighting areas get increasingly smaller as the game progresses, with a virtual wall constricting. That ensures players come in contact with each other more regularly.

Basically, the idea (and now entire gaming genre) is a take on the excellent novel, Battle Royale, by Koushun Takami and subsequent Japanese movie it inspired. There are other battle royale games available, including a new game mode for Fortnite - itself hitting mobile recently.