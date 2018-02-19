Xbox One X and One S will soon support 1440p
- Insider program members get it first
- Great for those with 1440p monitors
Xbox will soon add 1440p support to the Xbox One X and, intriguingly, the Xbox One S.
Program manager for the Xbox Platform Partner Group, Kevin Gammill, revealed on Twitter that One X and One S gamers signed up to an early tier of the Insider preview program will receive an update "very soon".
Many questions recently around the timing of our 1440p support. Those of you in our early preview ring should be pleasantly surprised very soon if you have an Xbox One S or Xbox One X.— Kevin Gammill (@CmdrDesslock) February 16, 2018
Those with 1440p gaming monitors will be thrilled by the news. The Xbox One X is capable of supersampling images, so 4K games are downsampled cleverly to preserve extra detail when displayed on a Full HD TV.
- Nike and Xbox made three Air Jordan III Xbox One X consoles, and you can win one
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
However, if a display is less than 4K Ultra HD, you currently only get the downsample at 1080p, so a 1440p monitor ends up displaying a lower resolution than it is capable.
The update should mean they get supersampled images at 1440p instead.
How this will work on an Xbox One S though, we're not sure. One S gaming is locked to a maximum 1080p to begin with, so we're not sure what benefits those with 1440p monitors will get from that particular console.
We await further news with baited breath.
