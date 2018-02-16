Nike and Xbox made three Air Jordan III Xbox One X consoles, and you can win one

Nike is putting itself about a bit. Not content with signing up PlayStation for an exclusive pair of PS4-inspired trainers, it's not working with rival Xbox for a competition to win one of three exclusive Air Jordan III inspired Xbox One X consoles.

The limited edition consoles are up for grabs in a global competition hosted by Xbox. Anyone in the US or in an Xbox Live-supported country (including the UK) can enter.

It will be run on the official Xbox Twitter feed from 9am PT today, 16 February. That's 5pm GMT.

Xbox One X is paying homage to the iconic #AirJordan III with 3 custom consoles. And the best part? You can win one for yourself: https://t.co/dDNZyJI50u pic.twitter.com/WKDkUvDscO — Xbox (@Xbox) February 16, 2018

The consoles all feature slightly different designed based on Nike Air Jordan III sneakers.

The first is designed around the Air Jordan III Free Throw Line, which are already available; the Air Jordan III Black Cement, to be released tomorrow, 17 February; and the Air Jordan III Tinker, to be available from 24 March.

We have to say that the custom Xbox One X machines look superb and very different to the standard black model currently available.

The competition closes on Wednesday, 21 February, so you'll have to be quick in entering.

If you do fail, you can always buy a normal Xbox One X and customise it yourself. The console is currently available discounted on Amazon.co.uk, priced at £423.