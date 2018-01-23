Xbox Game Pass will include new games - Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3 and more - all for £7.99 a month

Microsoft has announced that it will be including new games released by its own studios as part of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

That means Xbox One owners will be able to download and play Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Crackdown 3 and other upcoming games from their general release date without having to pay for the full version.

Xbox Game Pass currently plays host to more than 100 back catalogue games. It's not a cloud gaming service - like PlayStation Now - but does give you access to the entire library as long as you pay your £7.99 a month subscription fee.

By adding day-on-date game releases, Microsoft is adopting an interesting new business model and a cheap way for Xbox gamers to experience the best their console has to offer.

Sea of Thieves will be the first new Microsoft Studios game to feature on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on the service from 20 March, the same day as it hits stores.

In the future, you are likely to find new games from the company's biggest franchises hit the service, such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War.

Xbox Game Pass costs £7.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 a month in the US.