  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

Xbox Game Pass will include new games - Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3 and more - all for £7.99 a month

|
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass will include new games - Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3 and more - all for £7.99 a month

- More than 100 games already available

- Download and play at no extra cost

Microsoft has announced that it will be including new games released by its own studios as part of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

That means Xbox One owners will be able to download and play Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Crackdown 3 and other upcoming games from their general release date without having to pay for the full version.

Xbox Game Pass currently plays host to more than 100 back catalogue games. It's not a cloud gaming service - like PlayStation Now - but does give you access to the entire library as long as you pay your £7.99 a month subscription fee.

By adding day-on-date game releases, Microsoft is adopting an interesting new business model and a cheap way for Xbox gamers to experience the best their console has to offer.

Sea of Thieves will be the first new Microsoft Studios game to feature on Xbox Game Pass. It will be available on the service from 20 March, the same day as it hits stores.

In the future, you are likely to find new games from the company's biggest franchises hit the service, such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War.

Xbox Game Pass costs £7.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 a month in the US.

PopularIn Games
EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem
Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
These new GameCube controllers are optimised for Nintendo Switch
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
PUBG Mobile version 7 hits, bringing an epic War Mode, new rifle and clans
Comments