Do these leaked pics show Microsoft's new Xbox Elite controller?

Microsoft might be making a new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

The company debuted the controller at E3 2015. In our review of it, we noted its £120 price might be considered too steep for a console game controller, but we also said it's a small price to pay for perfection. It has four interchangeable paddles on the back, Hair Trigger Locks, re-mappable buttons, and swappable components.

Now, images of an updated controller have been posted on Chinese site Baidu. An anonymous poster on the site said the second-generation controller will feature a USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth support for Windows 10, three-level Hair Trigger Locks, a three-profile switch, a longer key travel for the paddles, and more.

1/3 Photo by EDDS86

We can also see there appears to be an adjustable tension mechanism for the thumbsticks - something Microsoft recently filed a patent for through the USPTO, and drawings in the filing match the images posted to Baidu. Now, another image posted to Reddit seems to show off the entire controller, including redesigned grip sections.

We've reached out to Microsoft for a confirmation, but if we don't hear back, it's likely that Microsoft will unveil the new Xbox Elite controller at the Game Developers Conference in March or possibly E3 2018 in June.