Mega console deal: Xbox One S limited edition Minecraft console bundle for £234.99

Gamers rejoice! Christmas might be over, but there are some really great gaming deals out there in the post-Christmas run-up to the New Year. If you've been looking for an excuse to treat yourself, then the slashed prices might be just the excuse you need to justify it.

We've been keeping an eye out and have come across this cracking Xbox One S deal that will have you shouting "Jeepers Creepers!" - especially if you're a Minecraft nut.

The Minecraft limited edition Xbox One S 1TB console we've previously previewed is available to buy from Argos for just £234.99. This bundle includes the custom designed grass block console, the iconic green Creeper wireless controller, Minecraft system sounds, as well as a download of Minecraft and the Redstone Pack as well as unique skin packs.

The Argos deals page also includes another bundle that includes Yooka-Laylee for free as well, saving another £17.99.

What are you waiting for? Grab yourself a deal and get building! Don't forget with Argos you can order online and collect in-store today too, so you don't even need to wait to get gaming.