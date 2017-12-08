Is the Sea of Thieves Xbox One controller the best you've ever seen?

We've seen some great Xbox One controllers in latter times, including the Minecraft piggy and the customisable wonders of the Xbox Design Lab, but we have to say that the special limited edition Sea of Thieves Xbox Wireless Controller is our favourite so far.

It will be released shortly before the Xbox One and Windows 10 same-world, multiplayer game Sea of Thieves, which has been announced to hit stores on 20 March 2018.

Pre-order Sea of Thieves for Xbox One from Amazon.co.uk here, Amazon.com here

Pre-order Sea of Thieves for Windows 10 PCs from Amazon.co.uk here

The controller will cost £64.99 in the UK, $74.99 in the States and be available from 15 February. It also comes with an exclusive Ferryman clothing set for your in-game character, 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold and a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass.

You can pre-order the controller from Amazon.com in the US or Microsoft's online store in the UK now.

We have played Sea of Thieves a few times since its announcement a few years ago, most notably at subsequent E3 and Gamescom trade shows. It's a multiplayer online game, with a large explorable world full of piratey goodness.

You can team up with other players to crew ships and undergo adventures together, even battling rival crews on the high seas, but there will be plenty to do solo too.

The shared world will be populated by people playing on Xbox One or Windows 10 PCs, so whichever format you opt for, the experience should be the same. The Xbox One version will also be enhanced for Xbox One X, so will feature 4K graphics.