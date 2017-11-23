Gamers! Grab an Xbox One S with game for £169 in this awesome Black Friday deal

If you've putting off buying an Xbox One S now could be your chance to snap one up. That's because Amazon is now offering a Xbox One S console (500GB) with a AAA game, for just £169.99, i.e.: an absolute bargain.

There have been plenty of games and console deals throughout Black Friday week, and we fully expect more to appear throughout 24 November, but these Amazon Xbox console deals are some of the best we've come across. Until recently this deal was selling for £199, so you're saving yourself £30 off the bundle price.

Xbox One S (500GB) with Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC for £169.99 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One S (500GB) with Shadow of War for £169.99 - click here to see this deal

At the moment these are the cheapest deals around - although they are being matched by some other retailers - and we expect this to be the cheapest price that you'll be able to pick-up a new Xbox One S this year.

These are the only games Amazon is currently bundling with Xbox One S consoles (although that might change), so if they're not to your liking, you can check out our full round-up of Xbox deals to see if there's a deal better suited to you. Alternatively, you can check out our other round-ups for deals on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

We also expect there to be a lot of Xbox One games deals over Black Friday too.