You can now buy those cool Minecraft Xbox One wireless controllers

If you love Xbox and Minecraft, then you'll want to check these out.

Microsoft recently announced a Minecraft limited-edition bundle of the Xbox One S, which includes a 1TB console and a vertical stand, as well as an Creeper Xbox One wireless controller, and a Minecraft digital code with a Minecraft Redstone Pack digital code. The Minecraft-themed bundle will be available for a limited time from 3 October. You can pre-order that bundle now, but if you just wanted the wireless controller it comes with, you can purchase that separately.

The limited-edition Creeper Xbox One wireless controller is now available to buy. It features the famous green Creeper design, as well as a textured grip and support for Bluetooth, enabling gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets. In addition to that custom controller, you can now buy a limit-edition Minecraft Pig Xbox One wireless controller. It features the pink pig design, plus the textured grip and Bluetooth technology.

Both are now live on Microsoft's website (Creeper here and Pig here). If you want to order them from Amazon (Creeper here and Pig here), you'll have to wait another week, though you can still pre-order them through Amazon. They cost $74.99/£64.99 each.

MicrosoftYou can now but those cool Minecraft-themed Xbox wireless controllers image 2
