Xbox One X: Project Scorpio Edition harks back to original codename, pre-order yours now

Microsoft has unveiled a limited edition version of the Xbox One X, called the Project Scorpio Edition, at Gamescom 2017.

In a nod to the console's original codename, the Project Scorpio Edition comes with a number of aesthetic changes over the 'regular' Xbox One X. The most notable change is the Project Scorpio badge on the front, in iconic Xbox green lettering and a custom-designed printed skin. The regular One X will come with a matte finish instead.

You also get a black wireless controller, again with neon green Project Scorpio branding and a vertical stand to mimic the same colour finish comes in the box as well.

The box itself is reminiscent of the very first Xbox console to go on sale, so nostalgia fans can be truly happy.

The Xbox One X was officially announced during the E3 2017 conference in June. It is Microsoft's first 4K games console, capable of running games in ultra high definition at up to 60fps.

The Project Scorpio Edition is available in limited numbers, so you'll want to make sure you get your pre-order in now to secure the ultra-exclusive console. Thankfully, Game and Microsoft still have stock available, so you can pick one up for £449.99.

Microsoft also unveiled a Limited Edition Minecraft version of the Xbox One S at its Gamescom press conference. It can be pre-ordered now for £349.99.