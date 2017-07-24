Xbox One X pre-order details won't be "too much longer"

Microsoft is soon to announce its pre-order details for the Xbox One X.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer replied to a gamer's request on Twitter with confirmation that pre-order info for the new, 4K console won't be "too much longer".

Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won't be too much longer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017

The Xbox One X, formerly known as Project Scorpio, was officially announced during the E3 2017 videogames conference in June. It is Microsoft's first 4K games console, which is capable of running games in ultra high definition at up to 60 frames per second.

It is significantly more powerful than its nearest rival, the PlayStation 4 Pro, so has great potential. However, no matter how meaty and mighty the chipset inside, it comes in a chassis that is smaller than the current Xbox One S.

It also, unlike the PS4 Pro, will be able to play 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and is compatible with all Xbox One games already available and still to come. The Xbox One X will also be able to play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through backward compatibility, just like existing Xbox One models.

The Xbox One X will be available from 7 November 2017 priced at £449 in the UK, $499 in the US.