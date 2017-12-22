Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console and, thanks to its superior chipset and raw power, more than 100 games have been or are being updated to make the most of its 4K HDR video abilities, higher frame rates or both.
A fair few of these "enhanced" titles are available now, while many new Xbox One releases will also join the list in the coming year.
That's why we've put together this definitive guide on the enhanced games that will play better on Xbox One X, for one reason or another.
Why are some games better on Xbox One X?
Although Microsoft's new console will play any existing and future Xbox One game, plus many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through backward compatibility, it is also considerably more powerful than its stablemates and therefore capable of playing them in native 4K and, often, at 60fps.
That depends on developers updating their games, so won't be available for all titles in the back catalogue - they need to be patched first. You'll be encouraged to download an update when you first load them into your shiny, new Xbox One X.
- Xbox One X: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Xbox One X vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: What’s the difference?
The Xbox One X costs £450 new.
How do I know if my Xbox One X games are enhanced?
To find out which of your games are already enhanced for Xbox One X, all you have to do is head to My Games & Apps and use the filter in the top right-hand corner to select Xbox One X Enhanced Games. That way you will only see the games that have some form of enhancement for the console.
We also suggest that you check which games have been updated recently. If they have been, and are on our list below, there is every chance they now have 4K visuals, HDR, higher frame rates or all three.
What games are enhanced for Xbox One X?
Here is the current list of all the games that will have Xbox One X-specific enhancements. Some will offer 4K visuals, some other benefits. Several will be available from November, at the time of the console's launch, others next year.
Microsoft revealed that they will have an additional logo to differentiate them, either on the box or digital download page.
We'll add more as they are announced.
(List accurate as of 22 December 2017)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Agents of Mayhem
- Anthem - See on Amazon UK
- AO Tennis
- ARK: Survival Evolved - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Ashen - See on Amazon UK
- Ashes Cricket
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin's Creed Origins - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Assault Android Cactus
- Astroneer
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- Battlerite
- Below - See on Amazon UK
- Biomutant
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Crossout
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
- Darksiders III - See on Amazon UK
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Dead Rising 4 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Destiny 2
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Dishonored 2 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Disneyland Adventures
- Doom
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - See on Amazon UK
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Dynasty Warriors 9 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Elex - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Elite: Dangerous - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Everspace
- F1 2017 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Far Cry 5 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Farming Simulator 17 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Fe
- FIFA 18 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Final Fantasy XV - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Firewatch - See on Amazon US
- For Honor - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 3 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Forza Motorsport 7 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Gravel - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Greedfall
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 3
- Halo 5: Guardians - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Halo Wars 2 - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbour
- Hitman - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Homefront: The Revolution - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Immortal: Unchained
- Injustice 2 - See on Amazon UK -Amazon US
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Killer Instinct - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- L.A. Noire
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Minion Masters
- Mirror's Edge
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
- Monster Hunter: World
- Morphite
- MX vs ATV All Out
- NBA 2K18
- NBA Live 18
- Need for Speed Payback
- NHL 18
- Nine Parchments
- Okami HD
- Onrush
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outlast 2
- Overwatch
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Rime
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rugby 18
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Skate 3
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Night Riders
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Obilivion
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within 2
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thumper
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's The Division - See on Amazon UK - Amazon US
- Train Sim World
- Transcripted
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
- UFC 3
- Unruly Heroes
- War Thunder
- WarFrame
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintude
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K18
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
- How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 4TB or more
- 37 best PS4 games every gamer should own
- Last minute Christmas bargain: Nintendo Switch with Ninjango and Joy-Con grip for £279
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
- 21 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
- Dolby Atmos for gaming: What is it and what games support it?
- Nintendo Switch tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new console
- Ataribox pre-orders and launch delayed: Price, specs, release date and more
- Best Game Christmas deals include Destiny 2 for £20
- Rocket League for Nintendo Switch hits the high street in January 2018
Comments