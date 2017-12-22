Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console and, thanks to its superior chipset and raw power, more than 100 games have been or are being updated to make the most of its 4K HDR video abilities, higher frame rates or both.

A fair few of these "enhanced" titles are available now, while many new Xbox One releases will also join the list in the coming year.

That's why we've put together this definitive guide on the enhanced games that will play better on Xbox One X, for one reason or another.

Although Microsoft's new console will play any existing and future Xbox One game, plus many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games through backward compatibility, it is also considerably more powerful than its stablemates and therefore capable of playing them in native 4K and, often, at 60fps.

That depends on developers updating their games, so won't be available for all titles in the back catalogue - they need to be patched first. You'll be encouraged to download an update when you first load them into your shiny, new Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X costs £450 new.

To find out which of your games are already enhanced for Xbox One X, all you have to do is head to My Games & Apps and use the filter in the top right-hand corner to select Xbox One X Enhanced Games. That way you will only see the games that have some form of enhancement for the console.

We also suggest that you check which games have been updated recently. If they have been, and are on our list below, there is every chance they now have 4K visuals, HDR, higher frame rates or all three.

Here is the current list of all the games that will have Xbox One X-specific enhancements. Some will offer 4K visuals, some other benefits. Several will be available from November, at the time of the console's launch, others next year.

Microsoft revealed that they will have an additional logo to differentiate them, either on the box or digital download page.

We'll add more as they are announced.

(List accurate as of 22 December 2017)