  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-free

|
LucidSound LucidSound LS35X Xbox headset is first to connect to Xbox One and Project Scorpio wire-free
  • Connects directly to console, no extra box needed
  • First official headset for Project Scorpio

LucidSound is a fairly new company when it comes to gaming peripherals but it is carving a niche for itself quickly.

It has released several quality headsets for gamers, such as the LS40 pair we saw at CES 2017 in January, that can be directly compared to more conventional headphones, such as those from Beats or Bowers & Wilkins.

Now it is breaking the mould further, when it comes to devices designed for Xbox consoles, with the LucidSound LS35X. The officially licensed cans, which will work with Xbox One and forthcoming Project Scorpio, are the first to offer true wireless capabilities. They can be connected wirelessly to either Microsoft machine without any further kit. They do not require a receiver or to be plugged into a game controller.

The LS35X can also connect to a Windows 10 PC.

Each on-ear cup uses a precision 50mm neodymium driver. The headset is also compatible with Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound technology, which creates a virtual 3D surround effect when in play. Dolby Atmos for Headphones is also supported.

It will debut at E3 2017 where Pocket-lint hopes to go hands-on - or, at least, ears-on. We also hope to find out the final release date and price at the show. We'll keep you up to date.

PopularIn Games
  1. PUBG Mobile version 6 detailed: First person mode, Mini-Zone, Armoury and more
  2. Best zombie games of E3 2018: The undead are coming for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch
  3. Nintendo Switch: How to use a GameCube controller with your Switch
  4. Nintendo just released the original arcade Donkey Kong for the Switch
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 initial review: The most stunning open world RPG we've seen by far
  1. This Labo-style cardboard kit turns your Switch into an arcade cabinet
  2. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  3. The Last of Us 2: Joel is not dead and there are new infected classes to encounter
  4. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch info, price and everything you need to know
  5. Sony prevents Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and Switch
Comments