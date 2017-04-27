Forza Horizon 3 update adds crazy Hot Wheels tracks to muck around on

There have been plenty of great downloadable content for the Forza games over the years but few have us as excited in Pocket-lint Towers as the latest.

As of 9 May, Forza Horizon 3 will be getting a major, game-changing expansion. It adds a new location, new cars and, most importantly, loop-the-loops, stunts and other orange track-based shenanigans.

That's because it is based on and licensed by Hot Wheels, the toy car system that specialises in crazy action, jumps and the like.

Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels will be available for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC version of Forza Horizon 3 as DLC for the main game. Its price it yet to be revealed, but it will also be included as part of the game's Expansion Pass, so if you've purchased that already you'll get the download from release day as part of your initial payment.

The expansion adds an all-new campaign, which culminates in a final stunt showdown on a massive Hot Wheels Goliath track. Along the way you'll race using boost pads, high-bank turns, half-pipes, jumps and giant mechanical dinosaurs. There is also a new stunt swap feature that lets you customise tracks for your friends to check out and race on.

There will also be 10 new cars and a new barn find to discover.