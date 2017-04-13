Microsoft is testing self-service refunds on Windows 10 and Xbox games

Microsoft will soon introduce refunds on digital purchases made through the Xbox Games Store and Windows Store. The new feature was spotted by Reddit user gaymerRaver, who posted a screenshot on the Xbox One subreddit.

The self-service refund feature is included in the latest alpha release of the Xbox One Insider program and is in a pilot testing phase for select users.

Xbox One and Windows games users will only be able to apply for refunds on full games and paid apps, not DLC, season passes or other add-ons. Users will have 14 days to apply for a refund, and games can only be played a maximum of two hours across all devices. Don't start thinking you can try and complete the game and then get your money back.

Microsoft has said it reserves the right to block access for any users that abuse the refund program and the game or app has to have been available for a whole day before you can request a refund on it.

The introduction of the self-service refund program makes the Xbox the first console to offer refunds. Sales from the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are final.

There's no word on when the refund feature will be rolled out to all Xbox and Windows 10 gamers, as it may depend on how Microsoft's pilot testing goes. Hopefully it won't be too long before we can all apply for some money back on games that don't live up to their hype.