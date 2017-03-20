Microsoft Xbox Live users can soon add custom gamerpics, plus more

Microsoft has announced a tonne of new Xbox One-related features, including that it will soon allow participants in the Xbox Insider program to choose a custom image for their gamerpic.

Previously, you were limited to an avatar or game-related snapshot. Now, from your console, Windows 10 PC, or mobile phone, you will soon be able to update your gamerpic with a custom image. Microsoft described this capability as a "top fan-requested feature to Xbox Live". However, it's expected to be in preview longer than other features to ensure it’s 100-per cent perfect for everyone when officially released, Microsoft explained.

The change, as well as other new features, were revealed in a blog post from Major Nelson. The post also detailed the ability to filter games by platform (like Xbox One or Xbox 360) on the My Apps and Games screen, making it easier to distinguished current-generation releases from older titles. Microsoft is also adding captive portal support, so your Xbox One will bring up a browser to help you log into Wi-Fi networks at public places.

An Arena tournament system is also slated to rolled out to Insider members within the next few weeks. There's even improvements coming to Xbox Live clubs and more. All these features will likely make the Xbox One experience even better, but customer gamerpics is probably the most interesting. Check out the blog post for more information on what's coming.