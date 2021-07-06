Microsoft offers a monthly subscription service for unlimited play on 100s of games. See the list here and how much it costs.

Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know

Microsoft has a couple of subscription services for owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Series S.

Xbox Live Gold is a monthly membership plan that is required for online play and, while it gives you a couple of free games a month, that's its primary purpose.

On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass is the firm's service that gives you access to hundreds of games for just one monthly fee.

They can each be paid for separately, but the best news is that you can get both, plus PC Game Pass, EA Play, Cloud Gaming and access to exclusive game discounts for a single, cheaper price.

Here's everything you need to know about Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

What is Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Games Pass gives you access to well over 300 games to download and play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee.

If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for the same price.

You can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices.

Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backward compatibility, so there are plenty of top titles to choose from.

Microsoft adds releases of its own and many third-party games on the same day they are released in stores. This includes Halo Infinite and Bethesda's new, forthcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield.

It could also include all of Activision Blizzard's vast back catalogue of titles, when Microsoft's acquisition completes, including legacy and new Call of Duty games.

The included Xbox Live Gold also gives subscribers exclusive discounts on many games on the Xbox Store.

How much does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost?

Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.

As mentioned, it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC and EA Play. Plus, Microsoft's cloud service, Cloud Gaming, is part of Ultimate at no extra cost.

The standard console-only version of Games Pass doesn't include Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming or the PC version. It costs $9.99/£7.99 a month. It's the same price for the PC-only version when subscribed to separately. Ultimate is clearly the better deal.

What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 300 games, made up of Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles.

Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:

All the Xbox One & Series X/S games on Game Pass (as of 10 January 2023):

Note, all games run on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, but can have enhancements on the next-gen consoles. Some games will also feature Xbox's Auto HDR and/or FPS Boost technologies.

7 Days to Die

A Memoir Blue

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S only)

A Way Out **

Alien: Isolation

Among Us

Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Anthem **

Anvil

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

As Dusk Falls

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assetto Corsa

Astroneer

Back 4 Blood

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1 **

Battlefield 4 **

Battlefield V **

Battlefield Hardline **

Battletoads

Ben 10: Power Trip

Besiege (Game Preview)

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Beacon Pines

Bleeding Edge

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Burnout Paradise Remastered **

Bushiden - coming TBC

Chained Echoes

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

ClusterTruck

Coffee Talk

Cooking Simulator

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 22

CrossfireX

Crown Trick

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X/S only)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition - leaving 15 January 2023

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Cells

Deathloop (Xbox Series X/S only)

Death's Door

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Despot's Game

Destroy All Humans

Dirt 4 **

Dirt 5 **

Dirt Rally **

Dirt Rally 2.0 **

Disc Room

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition

Disneyland Adventures

DJMax Respect V

Don't Starve: Giant Edition

Donut County

Doom (1993)

Doom (2016)

Doom II

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Double Kick Heroes

Dragon Age Inquisition **

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dreamscaper

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Evil Genius 2

Eville

Exo One

F1 2020 **

F1 2021 **

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 22

Far Changing Tides

Far Cry 5

Fe **

FIFA 15 **

FIFA 16 **

FIFA 17 **

FIFA 18 **

FIFA 21 **

FIFA 22 **

Final Fantasy VII

Floppy Knights

Football Manager 2023 Console

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Full Throttle Remastered

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Genesis Noir

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Song

Goat Simulator

Golf With Your Friends

Gorogoa

Grid **

Grid Legends **

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X/S only)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbour 2

High on Life

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Infernax

Injustice 2

Inside

Insurgency: Sandstorm

It Takes Two **

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kentuky Route Zero

Kill It with Fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kraken Academy!!

Lake - leaving 15 December 2022

Lapin

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Let's Build a Zoo

Life is Strange: True Colors

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loot River

Lost in Random **

Madden NFL 15 **

Madden NFL 16 **

Madden NFL 17 **

Madden NFL 18 **

Madden NFL 19 **

Madden NFL 21 **

Madden NFL 22 **

Madden NFL 25 **

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect: Andromeda **

Mass Effect Legendary Edition **

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S only)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X/S only)

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Minecraft

Minecraft Preview

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror's Edge Catalyst **

MLB The Show 22

Monster Hunter Rise - coming 20 January 2023

Monster Sanctuary

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP 22

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Peppa Pig

My Time At Portia

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA Live 18 **

NBA Live 19 **

NBA 2K21

Need for Speed **

Need for Speed Heat **

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered **

Need for Speed Payback **

Need for Speed Rivals **

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky's Tale

NHL 18 **

NHL 19 **

NHL 21 **

NHL 22 **

NHL 94 Rewind **

No Man's Sky

Nobody Saves the World - leaving 15 January 2023

Norco

Nuclear Throne

Octopath Traveler

Olija

Omori

Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Overwhelm

Pac-Man Museum+

Paradise Killer

Paw Patrol Grand Prix

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Peggle 2 **

Pentiment

Persona 3 Portable - coming 19 January 2023

Persona 4 Golden - coming 19 January 2023

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville **

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare **

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 **

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi - leaving 15 January 2023

Quake Remastered

Quantum Break

Rage 2

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Rare Replay

Recompile

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Road 96

Rocket Arena **

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome

Scorn (Xbox Series X/S only)

ScreamRide

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

Shadowrun Returns

Shredders (Xbox Series X/S only)

Signalis

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)

Sniper Elite 5

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Soma

Somerville

Spacelines from the Far Out

Spelunky 2

SpiderHeck

Stardew Valley

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order **

Star Wars Battlefront **

Star Wars Battlefront II **

Star Wars: Squadrons **

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-One

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Surgeon Simulator 2

Surviving Mars

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Telling Lies

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Anacrusis - leaving 15 January 2023

The Ascent

The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resparkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

The Legend of Tianding

The Little Acre

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Riftbreaker

The Sims 4 **

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1 - 5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall **

Titanfall 2 **

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 3

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

UFC 3 **

UFC 4 **

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

Undertale

Unpacking

Unravel **

Unravel Two **

Unsouled

Vampire Survivors

Void Bastards

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

We Happy Few - leaving 15 January 2023

Weird West

Windjammers 2 - leaving 15 January 2023

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

You Suck at Parking

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

All the Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Game Pass:

Alice: Madness Returns **

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo-Tooie

Battlefield 1943 **

Battlefield 3 **

Battlefield: Bad Company **

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 **

Bejeweled 2 **

Bejeweled 3 **

Brutal Legend **

Costume Quest

Crysis **

Crysis 2 **

Crysis 3 **

Dante's Inferno **

Dead Space **

Dead Space 2 **

Dead Space 3 **

Dead Space Ignition **

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins **

Dragon Age 2 **

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Feeding Frenzy **

Feeding Frenzy 2 **

Fight Night Champion **

Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Heavy Weapon **

Jetpac Refuelled

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

Mass Effect **

Mass Effect 2 **

Mass Effect 3 **

Medal of Honor Airborne **

Mirror's Edge **

Peggle **

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Plants vs Zombies **

Rage

Skate **

Skate 3 **

SSX **

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Zuma **

Zuma's Revenge! **

All the original Xbox backward compatibility games on Game Pass:

Black **

Blinx - The Time Sweeper

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Fuzion Frenzy

Psychonauts

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

** included as part of EA Play for Ultimate subscribers only.