Microsoft has a couple of subscription services for owners of the Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Series S.
Xbox Live Gold is a monthly membership plan that is required for online play and, while it gives you a couple of free games a month, that's its primary purpose.
On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass is the firm's service that gives you access to hundreds of games for just one monthly fee.
They can each be paid for separately, but the best news is that you can get both, plus PC Game Pass, EA Play, Cloud Gaming and access to exclusive game discounts for a single, cheaper price.
Here's everything you need to know about Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
What is Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate?
Xbox Games Pass gives you access to well over 300 games to download and play on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee.
If you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, EA Play and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, all for the same price.
You can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices.
Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backward compatibility, so there are plenty of top titles to choose from.
Microsoft adds releases of its own and many third-party games on the same day they are released in stores. This includes Halo Infinite and Bethesda's new, forthcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield.
It could also include all of Activision Blizzard's vast back catalogue of titles, when Microsoft's acquisition completes, including legacy and new Call of Duty games.
The included Xbox Live Gold also gives subscribers exclusive discounts on many games on the Xbox Store.
How much does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cost?
Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 a month. You can cancel at any time.
As mentioned, it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC and EA Play. Plus, Microsoft's cloud service, Cloud Gaming, is part of Ultimate at no extra cost.
The standard console-only version of Games Pass doesn't include Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming or the PC version. It costs $9.99/£7.99 a month. It's the same price for the PC-only version when subscribed to separately. Ultimate is clearly the better deal.
What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 300 games, made up of Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles.
Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:
All the Xbox One & Series X/S games on Game Pass (as of 10 January 2023):
Note, all games run on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X/S, but can have enhancements on the next-gen consoles. Some games will also feature Xbox's Auto HDR and/or FPS Boost technologies.
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X/S only)
- A Way Out **
- Alien: Isolation
- Among Us
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Anthem **
- Anvil
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assetto Corsa
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1 **
- Battlefield 4 **
- Battlefield V **
- Battlefield Hardline **
- Battletoads
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Beacon Pines
- Bleeding Edge
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered **
- Bushiden - coming TBC
- Chained Echoes
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Cooking Simulator
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- CrossfireX
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition - leaving 15 January 2023
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Cells
- Deathloop (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Death's Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot's Game
- Destroy All Humans
- Dirt 4 **
- Dirt 5 **
- Dirt Rally **
- Dirt Rally 2.0 **
- Disc Room
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Doom (1993)
- Doom (2016)
- Doom II
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age Inquisition **
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dreamscaper
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2020 **
- F1 2021 **
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 22
- Far Changing Tides
- Far Cry 5
- Fe **
- FIFA 15 **
- FIFA 16 **
- FIFA 17 **
- FIFA 18 **
- FIFA 21 **
- FIFA 22 **
- Final Fantasy VII
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Ghost Song
- Goat Simulator
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grid **
- Grid Legends **
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbour 2
- High on Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two **
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kentuky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake - leaving 15 December 2022
- Lapin
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Let's Build a Zoo
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost in Random **
- Madden NFL 15 **
- Madden NFL 16 **
- Madden NFL 17 **
- Madden NFL 18 **
- Madden NFL 19 **
- Madden NFL 21 **
- Madden NFL 22 **
- Madden NFL 25 **
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect: Andromeda **
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition **
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Preview
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst **
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Hunter Rise - coming 20 January 2023
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA Live 18 **
- NBA Live 19 **
- NBA 2K21
- Need for Speed **
- Need for Speed Heat **
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered **
- Need for Speed Payback **
- Need for Speed Rivals **
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NHL 18 **
- NHL 19 **
- NHL 21 **
- NHL 22 **
- NHL 94 Rewind **
- No Man's Sky
- Nobody Saves the World - leaving 15 January 2023
- Norco
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- Opus: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- Paw Patrol Grand Prix
- Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle 2 **
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable - coming 19 January 2023
- Persona 4 Golden - coming 19 January 2023
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville **
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare **
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 **
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi - leaving 15 January 2023
- Quake Remastered
- Quantum Break
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena **
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Scorn (Xbox Series X/S only)
- ScreamRide
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shredders (Xbox Series X/S only)
- Signalis
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)
- Sniper Elite 5
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soma
- Somerville
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- Stardew Valley
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order **
- Star Wars Battlefront **
- Star Wars Battlefront II **
- Star Wars: Squadrons **
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Surviving Mars
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis - leaving 15 January 2023
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resparkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Little Acre
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4 **
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1 - 5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall **
- Titanfall 2 **
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 3 **
- UFC 4 **
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel **
- Unravel Two **
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Void Bastards
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few - leaving 15 January 2023
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2 - leaving 15 January 2023
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
All the Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Game Pass:
- Alice: Madness Returns **
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Tooie
- Battlefield 1943 **
- Battlefield 3 **
- Battlefield: Bad Company **
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 **
- Bejeweled 2 **
- Bejeweled 3 **
- Brutal Legend **
- Costume Quest
- Crysis **
- Crysis 2 **
- Crysis 3 **
- Dante's Inferno **
- Dead Space **
- Dead Space 2 **
- Dead Space 3 **
- Dead Space Ignition **
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins **
- Dragon Age 2 **
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Feeding Frenzy **
- Feeding Frenzy 2 **
- Fight Night Champion **
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Heavy Weapon **
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Kameo
- Mass Effect **
- Mass Effect 2 **
- Mass Effect 3 **
- Medal of Honor Airborne **
- Mirror's Edge **
- Peggle **
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Plants vs Zombies **
- Rage
- Skate **
- Skate 3 **
- SSX **
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- Zuma **
- Zuma's Revenge! **
All the original Xbox backward compatibility games on Game Pass:
- Black **
- Blinx - The Time Sweeper
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Psychonauts
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
** included as part of EA Play for Ultimate subscribers only.