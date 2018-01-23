What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play

As well as Xbox Live Gold, which is mandatory for online gaming, Microsoft offers a separate monthly subscription service for gamers: Xbox Game Pass.

It gives you access to more than 100 games to play on your Xbox One for one monthly fee. And, unlike PlayStation Now, it isn't a cloud service so you don't have to rely on your own broadband speeds to play.

Well, not to stream anyway, because you'll still need to download the games. However, when downloaded, you have complete access to a game as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee.

We've put together a handy guide on Xbox Game Pass, with details such as price, availability and the games currently on the platform. Hopefully it will give you everything you need to know about it.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that provides access to over 100 games, curated by the Xbox team. You can download and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some of them might also become unavailable as new titles are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at special, member-exclusive prices.

Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backwards compatibility, and considering 2K, Capcom, Warner Bros and Microsoft's own studio are among the publishers and developers signed up, there are plenty of top titles to choose from.

In addition, Microsoft plans to add day-and-date releases of its own games in future. From 20 March 2018, for example, you will be able to download and play Sea of Thieves - the same day it is being released in stores. State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 are others confirmed to join at a later date. Plus, there will be new games in the Halo, Forza and Gears of War franchises added as soon as they are released sometime in the future.

It is available to Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X owners.

Xbox Games Pass is priced at £7.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 in the US.

You can sign up for a 14-day free trial to try it before payment starts from xbox.com/game-pass.

You can cancel after the 14-days are up or at any time during your membership.

Xbox Game Pass is available to all Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X gamers now. You just need an Xbox Live account.

Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 100 games, made up of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles. Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:

#IDARB

10 Second Ninja X

Bard's Gold

Blood Bowl 2

Brothers

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

Costume Quest 2

D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 3

Deadlight Director's Cut

Defense Grid 2

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Dirt Rally

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Electronic Super Joy

Euro Fishing

F1 2015

Farming Simulator 15

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Day One Version

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hue

JumpJet Rex

Knight Squad

KYUB

Layers of Fear

Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey Remastered

Limbo

Lumo

Mad Max

Maldita Castilla Ex - Cursed Castle

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mega Coin Squad

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metro: Last Light Redux

NBA 2K17

NBA Playgrounds

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

OlliOlli

Oxenfree

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pharaonic

Pumped BMX +

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Revelation 2

Rime

Riptide GP Renegade

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Roundabout

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints row: Gat out of Hell

ScreamRide

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Sky Force Anniversary

So Many Me

Sonic CD

State of Decay: Year-One

Steredenn

Strider

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Super Time Force

Terraria

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bridge

The Bug Butcher

The Final Station

The Flame in the Flood

The Golf Club

The Swapper

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tower of Guns

Ultratron

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K17

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Age of Booty

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo-Tooie

Bayonetta

Bionic Commando - Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Borderlands

Bound By Flame

Braid

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Castlestorm

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Dark Void

de Blob 2

Defense Grid: The Awakening

Dig Dug

Double Dragon Neon

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flock!

Galaga Legions DX

Garou Mow

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War Judgment

Grid 2

Hexic 2

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Iron Brigade

Jetpac Refuelled

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match

Lego Batman

Mass Effect

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Ms Splosion Man

MX vs ATV Reflex

N+

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+

Pac-Man Museum

Perfect Dark Zero

Sacred 3

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max: Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur II HD

Spelunky

Splosion Man

Stacking

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

The Maw

Toy Soliders

Toy Soldiers: Cold War

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

XCOM: Enemy Within