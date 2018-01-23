What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
As well as Xbox Live Gold, which is mandatory for online gaming, Microsoft offers a separate monthly subscription service for gamers: Xbox Game Pass.
It gives you access to more than 100 games to play on your Xbox One for one monthly fee. And, unlike PlayStation Now, it isn't a cloud service so you don't have to rely on your own broadband speeds to play.
Well, not to stream anyway, because you'll still need to download the games. However, when downloaded, you have complete access to a game as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee.
We've put together a handy guide on Xbox Game Pass, with details such as price, availability and the games currently on the platform. Hopefully it will give you everything you need to know about it.
What is Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that provides access to over 100 games, curated by the Xbox team. You can download and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some of them might also become unavailable as new titles are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at special, member-exclusive prices.
Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are part of the line-up, the latter two through backwards compatibility, and considering 2K, Capcom, Warner Bros and Microsoft's own studio are among the publishers and developers signed up, there are plenty of top titles to choose from.
In addition, Microsoft plans to add day-and-date releases of its own games in future. From 20 March 2018, for example, you will be able to download and play Sea of Thieves - the same day it is being released in stores. State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 are others confirmed to join at a later date. Plus, there will be new games in the Halo, Forza and Gears of War franchises added as soon as they are released sometime in the future.
It is available to Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X owners.
How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?
Xbox Games Pass is priced at £7.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 in the US.
You can sign up for a 14-day free trial to try it before payment starts from xbox.com/game-pass.
You can cancel after the 14-days are up or at any time during your membership.
Is Xbox Game Pass available now?
Xbox Game Pass is available to all Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X gamers now. You just need an Xbox Live account.
What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 100 games, made up of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox backward compatible titles. Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:
Xbox One games on Xbox One Game Pass (as of 1 March 2018)
- #IDARB
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Bard's Gold
- Blood Bowl 2
- Brothers
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
- Costume Quest 2
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Rising 3
- Deadlight Director's Cut
- Defense Grid 2
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Dirt Rally
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Electronic Super Joy
- Euro Fishing
- F1 2015
- Farming Simulator 15
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Day One Version
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hue
- JumpJet Rex
- Knight Squad
- KYUB
- Layers of Fear
- Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey Remastered
- Limbo
- Lumo
- Mad Max
- Maldita Castilla Ex - Cursed Castle
- Massive Chalice
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Coin Squad
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- NBA 2K17
- NBA Playgrounds
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- OlliOlli
- Oxenfree
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pharaonic
- Pumped BMX +
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Revelation 2
- Rime
- Riptide GP Renegade
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Roundabout
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints row: Gat out of Hell
- ScreamRide
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Sky Force Anniversary
- So Many Me
- Sonic CD
- State of Decay: Year-One
- Steredenn
- Strider
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Super Time Force
- Terraria
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Bridge
- The Bug Butcher
- The Final Station
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Golf Club
- The Swapper
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tower of Guns
- Ultratron
- World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K17
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Xbox Game Pass
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Age of Booty
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bayonetta
- Bionic Commando - Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Borderlands
- Bound By Flame
- Braid
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Castlestorm
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Dark Void
- de Blob 2
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Dig Dug
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flock!
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou Mow
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War Judgment
- Grid 2
- Hexic 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Iron Brigade
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Kameo
- King of Fighters 98: Ultimate Match
- Lego Batman
- Mass Effect
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Monaco: What's Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Ms Splosion Man
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- N+
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Sacred 3
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max: Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II HD
- Spelunky
- Splosion Man
- Stacking
- Super Streetfighter IV Arcade
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- The Maw
- Toy Soliders
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- XCOM: Enemy Within
Original Xbox backward compatibility games on Xbox Game Pass
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Ninja Gaiden Black
