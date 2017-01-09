  1. Home
Microsoft just canceled production of its anticipated Scalebound game

Microsoft just canceled production of its anticipated Scalebound game

If you're big into adventure and role-playing games, then you'll be gutted to know Scalebound for Xbox is no more.

Dragons? Check. Giant enemy crabs? Check. Swords? Check. Magic? Double check. Scalebound had all the Japanese RPG elements sorted. Set to be released this year, it had been in the works for roughly four years and was being developed by Japanese studio Platinum Games. However, on 9 January, the game's developer, which is also known for titles like Bayonetta Vanquish, abruptly ended production.

“After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound,” a Microsoft announced in a statement. Scalebound was supposed to be published by Microsoft for both Xbox One and PC. According to Eurogamer, Microsoft and Platinum have parted ways, and Platinum quietly stopped working on the project sometime before the end of last year.

Microsoft first showed off Scalebound in 2014. In 2015, it demoed four-player co-op action. It was hoping for a holiday 2016 release until Microsoft delayed the game last year until 2017. Eurogamer said several key members of the development team stepped away from the project for a month due to “the pressure of the project's heavy workload," but when they returned, they discovered the game had been axed.

Microsoft has other major titles still coming down the pipeline, however, such as Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and Crackdown 3. Platinum is even working with Square Enix on Nier: Automata, which will launch on March 7 for PlayStation 4.

