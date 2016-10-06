Gears of War set for the bright lights of Hollywood as movie production starts

Universal Pictures has given the go ahead for a Gears of War movie, with Scott Stuber and Dylan Clark onboard to produce the film. Stuber was involved with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart movie Central Intelligence while Clark is a producer on the new Planet of the Apes movies, so that's some pretty decent backing.

As for who will be portraying Gears' COG soldiers isn't yet clear, although we think Dwayne Johnson could indeed be a viable candidate as Marcus Fenix.

Gears of War 4 is the first new Gears game released since Microsoft bought Epic Games and formed new development team, The Coalition. It places you back on the planet Sera to fight off a different, suped-up Locust Horde; who have been gestating beneath the planet's surface.

It's not the first time a Gears of War movie has been attempted; the Hollywood Reporter says that New Line Cinema had plans to release its own adaptation of the game series. Unfortunately that time around, the rights ended up lapsing and the idea was shelved, until Stuber picked it up again in 2013.

The project is still looking for a writer, so it will be some time before we see the film hit the big screen, but the fact a Gears movie looks promising has us eagerly waiting with anticipation. Until then, you can get your Gears of War fix next Tuesday 11 October when GoW 4 is released.