Xbox One S now comes in multiple colours, thanks to Battlefield 1 and FIFA 17 bundles

Microsoft has announced two new colour choices for the Xbox One S to join the currently available Robot White. We thought it was just called White as well.

The two colours are Storm Grey and Deep Blue and both will be available exclusively from Game and Argos respectively. Game will be selling the 500GB Storm Grey Xbox One S with either a downloadable copy of Fifa 17 and one month of EA Access from October 28 or a copy of Battlefield 1 from October 21. Both bundles will cost £249.99

Meanwhile, Argos will have the 500GB Deep Blue version of the console with the same games and for the same prices. If you're a die hard Battlefield fan, you can also pick up a limited edition Military Green 1TB Xbox One S exclusively from Game.

Microsoft will carry on selling 500GB and 1TB Robot White consoles with Fifa 17, Battlefield 1, Minecraft and Gears of War 4. There's also a limited edition 2TB Custom Red console to accompany Gears of War 4.

The Xbox One S is a more compact version of the Xbox One and comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray player built-in and 4K video streaming. It's these features combined with improved gaming performance that make the Xbox One S the best console available, especially given the PS4 Pro can only handle 4K streaming.