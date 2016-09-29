4K Ultra HD Blu-ray support helps Xbox One S sales soar in September

Microsoft is considerably winning the battle of the slimmed-down consoles. In September, the Xbox One S 500GB and 1TB models helped UK sales soar by 989 per cent week-on-week.

Games industry trade paper MCV reports that GfK data shows Xbox One had 71 per cent of console market share in the week ending 24 September, a staggering 76 per cent increase year-on-year. The PS4, even with its own slimmer version launched that month, could only muster 19 per cent.

Of course, it can be argued that a slow down of PS4 sales can be attributed to the fact that there are plenty of Brits who already own one - a greater number than those with an Xbox One already.

The imminent release of the PS4 Pro, with its vastly improved graphical capabilities, will no doubt have had an affect too, with many consumers willing to wait for it.

However, it can equally be said that Microsoft got it right with the Xbox One S. For a start, it's the cheapest 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player on the market, which could account for sales to consumers who wouldn't normally purchase a console.

Sony decided against adding 4K Blu-ray playback to its equivalent new machine.

"It’s great to see how popular both the Xbox One S and the FIFA 17 Xbox One S consoles are with fans, not just over the last week but since the Xbox One S was released in August. 4K video streaming and 4K UHD Blu-ray have been extremely well received by gamers and critics and we believe there is no better value right now for those looking to upgrade their console," said Harvey Eagle, marketing director of Xbox.