Gears of War 4 playthrough video shows the first 20 minutes of the game, watch it here

Microsoft has released a video that shows the first 20 minutes of Gears of War 4, taking you through the opening prologue and its initial mission.

Rod Ferguson and Matt Searcy from developer The Coalition play through the game's beginning, so you can see exactly how it'll look and feel. Of course, they are experts at it, and should be, so your experience may differ a little, but there are some spectacular scenes even at this early stage in the game.

We do warn you that there are obviously massive spoilers - it's the entire first 20 minutes of the game, after all - so stop right now if you want to experience it afresh when you play for the first time. However, we feel that this only serves to make us want to play the game more.

The video is only in 1080p although Gears of War 4 will run in 4K on PCs capable of running high resolutions. And it will have high dynamic range (HDR) picture tech on Xbox One S to add a wider colour gamut and more depth of contrast.

Gears of War 4 will be available for Windows 10 and Xbox One on 11 October. It's an Xbox Play Anywhere title, so if you purchase the digital version on one of the formats, you'll get the other for free. Save games will also sync between them.