  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Xbox game news

2TB Xbox One S sold out "for good"

|
Pocket-lint 2TB Xbox One S sold out "for good"
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

- Limited run at an end

- Microsoft has no plans for more stock

- Gears 4 version still available

Microsoft has reportedly sold out of its limited edition 2TB Xbox One S consoles, with no plans of manufacturing more. If you didn't pre-order or snap one up straight after it was released earlier this month, you'll now have to wait until the 500GB or 1TB models hit the shops.

There is a slim chance you can get a 2TB machine, as pre-orders are still open for the Gears of War 4 limited edition in battle-scarred red. But that doesn't come in the gorgeous white finish and costs £50 more, at £399. You do get the game and a whole bunch of exclusive in-game content, however.

Eurogamer claims that "most retailers" have sold out of the 2TB white Xbox One S, while those still listing it are charging significantly higher than the £349 launch price. Amazon and Game, for instance, both have machines listed at £479 or more.

Microsoft is yet to reveal when the 500GB and 1TB variants will be available, but considering the lack of availability of the launch version, we would expect it to be soon.

And with Sony revealing a PlayStation press event to be held in New York on 7 September, most likely to unveil the PlayStation Neo - a powerhouse of a machine that will trump the Xbox One S on specs - it is likely the Xbox team will want stock in stores beforehand.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments