This is the 2TB Xbox One S to pre-order right now: Gears of War 4 Limited Edition

No matter how sexy we thought the new Xbox One S was when we saw it at E3 2016 in Los Angeles we've just seen a model even more drop-dead gorgeous.

Yes, it costs more, but the Xbox One S Gears of War 4 Limited Edition is the bees knees. Not only does it have a custom look, designed in blood-red, battleworn and with Gears 4 motifs all over, it comes with a few added extras that more that justify its loftier price point.

The Gears 4 edition 2TB Xbox One S costs $449 in the States, which is only $50 more than the launch edition white model. It is also coming to the UK, so we expect to see an equivalent price for it soon.

As well as the console, you also get full game downloads for both the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of Gears of War 4 - thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere. In addition, you get early access to the game on 7 October (it officially comes out 11 October) and the Gears of War 4 Season Pass.

That latter add-on, which would cost you extra normally, includes the exclusive Vintage VIP Pack, permanent access to future multiplayer maps, six additional Gear Packs, early previews to upcoming modes and much more.

Not bad for an extra $50.

Sadly, the bundle does not come with the Gears of War 4 Xbox One Elite Controller, which we saw at E3. That will have to be added separately if you really want to complete the collection. As will an additional JD Fenix Limited Edition Wireless Controller, which is also being sold separately for $74.99.

The pack comes with the Crimson Omen Controller, which is also sold separately for those who don't want the console itself.

The Gears 4 2TB Xbox One S bundle is now available through pre-order and will ship from mid-September. The all-white, launch edition Xbox One S will be available from 2 August. Both versions have a 40 per cent smaller body size than the standard Xbox One, the power pack built-in, HDR video and gaming abilities and 4K output for Netflix, other streaming services and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray playback.