Red Dead Redemption comes to Xbox One but Undead Nightmare will cost you more

After many months of requests, Red Dead Redemption is finally available for Xbox One, as part of the Xbox 360 backwards compatibility service.

You can play your existing digital or disc version of Red Dead Redemption on the Xbox One through Microsoft's emulation. It is also available to buy through the Xbox Store for £6.24 for Xbox Live Gold members, £8.74 for everyone else. Much of the original DLC is included but the Undead Nightmare expansion must be purchased separately (for £6.75) if you don't already own it.

Undead Nightmare brings zombies to the wild west and presents all-new missions and additional extras. It is also available in a collection pack, with the original Red Dead Redemption for £13.49 - good value if you're not a Gold member and don't already own either game.

It is not yet confirmed whether the Game of the Year Edition, which came with two discs, will work. Considering the Xbox team recently announced support for other multi-disc games we don't see why it wouldn't be, but can't say for sure. If you have that edition and have got it to work, please let us know in the comments below.

A good reason for the delay in getting Red Dead Redemption onto the Xbox One backwards compatibility list is its sheer size. As Xbox boss Phil Spencer explained to Pocket-lint in February, large, open-world games are the hardest to approve for backwards compatibility as they have to be thoroughly bug checked to ensure they work throughout.

"Some of these games are big. You can imagine going through some of these games and making sure they run. It’s the publisher’s right to be sure the game plays as well if not better," he said.

Maybe this now heralds the addition of other major Rockstar games, such as Grand Theft Auto IV and LA Noire. We can but hope.