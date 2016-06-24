Fallout: New Vegas comes to Xbox One backwards compatibility, you can finish it at last

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox 360 version of Fallout: New Vegas is now compatible with Xbox One.

It was one of the most requested games not yet on the list, not least by is, but now you can play the game from a disc you already own, or bought from the Xbox Store.

The 360 version of Fallout: New Vegas costs £11.99 from the store, as part of the Xbox One Backward Compatibility line-up. You might need to search for it, but the full game and all of the DLC add-ons are now available.

ICYMI: @Fallout New Vegas is now available on Xbox One Back Compat: https://t.co/L8YpEpGupI pic.twitter.com/OkbkGwbmpI — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) June 24, 2016

As well as the Fallout sequel, has added Blood Knights, Comic Jumper, Crystal Quest, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, I Am Alive, Joe Danger Special Edition, and Red Faction: Battlegrounds in this latest batch of compatible titles.

The full list now contains more than 200 games that will work on the Xbox One (although one or two aren't available to buy on the store). You can find out the entire line-up in our handy guide to Xbox One backwards compatibility here.

Another Bethesda game that has been top of a lot of Xbox One owners' wish lists for compatibility is Skyrim, but with a full, remastered version inbound, that is never likely to happen.

As Xbox boss Phil Spencer told us in a recent interview, publishers might not want the Xbox 360 version to overshadow a dedicated release. "There are some instances where people are doing HD remakes of their back catalogue as well, so they might not want the HD remake and the backwards compatible version to come out at the same time," he said.